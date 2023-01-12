Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, has confirmed that the famous singer is not doing well after the death of her husband, Mampintsha

Nondumiso revealed that Babes frequently calls for the late Big Nuz member, but later realises he's no longer with her

Contrary to popular belief, the concerned sister said Babes has everything she needs to care for herself and her baby Sponge

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

According to Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, the energetic performer is going through the most after losing her husband, Mampinstha.

Babes Wodumo's sister, Nondumiso Simelane, Mampintsha's death left her calling for the late Big Nuz member. Image: @babes_wodumo and @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the widow is experiencing loneliness. The worried sister told the news publication that Mpintsho's death is starting to feel real for the Otshwaleni hitmaker.

"She misses him a lot. She would call for him then realise he is gone."

"Emotionally, she is not okay. She needs to fix herself first. She needs to heal, but that woman (Mampinstha's sister) is not giving her time to heal and get a grip on reality and learn to move forward."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, Nodumiso stated that she has complete faith in the 28-year-old single mother's ability to pick herself up and properly raise her son, Sponge.

"Babes will be fine. A lot of things in the house were Babes' responsibility. She has been hands on. The only difference is that she has access to Mampintsha's money, but Babes is still enjoying royalties from her Wololo hit song. I don't see how she would go broke."

Babes Wodumo's strange grieving receives harsh criticism from online peeps

The Wololo hitmaker's life goes on mood after burying Mampintsha on 30 December 2022 angered Mzansi.

Despite receiving praise for resurrecting her career a day after her husband's funeral, dragging her deceased husband's name through the mud by exposing his side chicks had fans insulting her.

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"Babes Wodumo is now using Mampintsha’s socials. Very soon Babes Wodumo will change Mampintsha’s username. Babes Wodumo’s behaviour is a lesson to every man. Never marry a drunkard!"

@madiepetsane2 shared:

"Leave Babes Wodumo alone to grieve the way she wants. #Mampintsha left us with a headache."

@MduZero11 posted:

"One thing Babes Wodumo needs to learn is that this place will pretend to support you so you can spill, give us gossip and content. After all of this, the loser is going to be her, not Mampintsha. With that said though, AY'KHALE.️️"

@Nampree commented:

"I love and support Babes Wodumo, especially her way of mourning la tsotsi wakhe. But revenge p*rn? Ha.a that's not funny. It's Mampintsha who disrespected their marriage before the side chicks did."

@Tumi0209 replied:

"She's trying to embarrass them, but in doing so, doing it to herself. No one's laughing with her, they're laughing at her. Plus it's illegal to post people's n*des without their consent. She must focus on her son and head to home affairs for a name change."

Video of Babes Wodumo crying while dancing to Mampintsha’s song Ngeke leaves fans in their feels

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo had her followers chopping onions when a video of her crying while dancing to her late husband Mampintsha Shimora's song, Ngeke, went viral.

The star has been heavily blasted for the way she has been in the limelight during a time when she should be mourning her husband. Some peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, have defended her saying people should allow her to mourn anyhow she pleases.

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother of one can be seen joining dancers on the stage and performing a few dance moves, while the Big Nuz banger is playing. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Babes Wodumo started crying and wiping away her tears amid the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News