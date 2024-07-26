Slik Talk shocked social media with his unrecognisable appearance after a year-long hiatus, sparking questions about his weight loss

In a video on social media, Slik Talk revealed he feels fantastic and has been working out, boasting about his new six-pack

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, noting his healthier look and unchanged personality

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Slik Talk disappeared for a year and came back looking different. Shocked social media users have been asking what happened to the controversial YouTuber, and he has finally answered everyone's questions.

Podcaster Slik Talk has responded to questions about his weight loss. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Slik Talk answers Mzansi's questions about his weight

Slik Talk looked unrecognisable in the first video he posted after a long hiatus. The controversial YouTuber's weight loss left social media users with more questions than answers.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, Slik Talk said he is feeling better than before. The star seemed to hint that he has been working out and is now in great shape. He said:

"I am getting a lot of text messages from people asking me Slik Talk, are you alright? What's wrong? And I will be honest with you, I am not okay. Actually, I feel amazing, I feel great. I have a six-pack, bro; I haven't had a six-pack since high school."

Fans react to Slik Talk's video

Social media users are still shocked by the YouTuber. Many shared their thoughts after he shared the video.

@Sinoyolomaqina_ commented:

"Look how better he looks, and you will find lazy people talking about 'body positivity' because they are too lazy to work out."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"He's still very much the same person on a small body. That annoying voice is back..."

@Dingswayo_N added:

"He looks healthy and much better, though."

@KitchenPlug_ said:

"This one wanted to trend nje ayikho into yakhe."

Slik Talk makes c Comeback, Mzansi notes YouTuber’s dramatic change

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk is back with another video, and Mzansi was shocked when they saw how much the YouTuber had changed since they last saw him.

It appears the drama brewing in the entertainment industry was just too juicy for Slik Talk to ignore, so the controversial YouTuber finally made a comeback.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News