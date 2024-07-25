“Yoh, the Kids Are Blessed”: SA Teachers Nail TikTok Challenge, Video Showcases Stellar School Staff
- A group of educators jumped on the trending TikTok challenge, and people were left entertained
- The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, gearing many views, likes and comments
- The clip amused netizens as they flooded the comments section with laughter while some expressed their thoughts
These teachers showed off their own take on the trending TikTok challenge. The clip impressed many people online.
School unveils stellar staff members in a TikTok video
The footage shared by @amani_shanti on the video platform shows a group of teachers standing in a line, stating that they are not the principal. The educators shared with the viewers what they teach.
@amani_shanti's video showcases an accountant teacher, social worker, mathematics, physics, geography, coding and robotic teacher and more. At the end of the clip, the principal was unveiled, and he was a young man.
The video captured many's attention, clocking over 412K views along with thousands of likes and comments
Take a look at the footage below:
People react to the wholesome video
Many enjoyed watching the clip, and some pointed out in the comments section how a healthy working environment exists in their workplace, which impressed many online users.
Smarties said:
"This environment must be conducive and healthy, I don't see any bbts."
Makhanani expressed:
"Everyone is so young. Love this!"
Simbo Maphanga cracked a joke, saying:
"Me waiting for a man in his mid 50s with mokhaba as the principal,m."
Polelo Mathabatha was impressed:
"This school has a social worker? yoh the kids are blessed."
Philasande_piction shared:
"This is what Mandela fought for."
Stone the world commented:
"So this is how it feels seeing your peers as teachers. They look so young to me, but for the kids, I am sure they look old, like how we saw our teachers!"
