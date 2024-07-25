A group of educators jumped on the trending TikTok challenge, and people were left entertained

South African Teachers Took on the Trending TikTok Challenge and Impressed Mzansi. Image: @amani_shanti

Source: TikTok

School unveils stellar staff members in a TikTok video

The footage shared by @amani_shanti on the video platform shows a group of teachers standing in a line, stating that they are not the principal. The educators shared with the viewers what they teach.

@amani_shanti's video showcases an accountant teacher, social worker, mathematics, physics, geography, coding and robotic teacher and more. At the end of the clip, the principal was unveiled, and he was a young man.

The video captured many's attention, clocking over 412K views along with thousands of likes and comments

Take a look at the footage below:

People react to the wholesome video

Many enjoyed watching the clip, and some pointed out in the comments section how a healthy working environment exists in their workplace, which impressed many online users.

Smarties said:

"This environment must be conducive and healthy, I don't see any bbts."

Makhanani expressed:

"Everyone is so young. Love this!"

Simbo Maphanga cracked a joke, saying:

"Me waiting for a man in his mid 50s with mokhaba as the principal,m."

Polelo Mathabatha was impressed:

"This school has a social worker? yoh the kids are blessed."

Philasande_piction shared:

"This is what Mandela fought for."

Stone the world commented:

"So this is how it feels seeing your peers as teachers. They look so young to me, but for the kids, I am sure they look old, like how we saw our teachers!"

