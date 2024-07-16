A video of SA educators dressed in school uniforms has ladies swooning, and the clip went viral online

The footage captured the attention of many people, generating over 2.1 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens loved the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter while some gushed over the gents

Educators in South Africa left many people entertained when they dressed up in school uniforms, which had the students going wild.

Teachers dress in school uniforms, SA ladies swoon

The footage shared by @missy_cam_m on TikTok shows a group of teachers walking in one by one while dressed in school uniforms. As the educators walked in, the ladies went crazy and screamed with joy.

@missy_cam_m's clip grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering over 2.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the amusing video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

The video amused social media users as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply gushed over the male teachers.

Miss B said:

"Our kids down there look like proud mothers."

Ledi Mac wants to find the school ASAP:

"Where is this school... I think I found my husband."

Princess says that teachers play games:

"This is why we fall in love with our teachers."

Jules Thebu was left with a lot to think about:

"I’ve never been so confused."

Dimples gushed about how attractive the male teachers looked:

"Yeses, why do they look so hot?"

Mzansi teacher dances with students in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher in Mzansi has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people in awe of his grand gestures to his learners.

This school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning. The footage shared by the teacher himself on the video platform shows him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

