A parent and taxi owner chased learners who bunked school to have a nice time out of the taxis

The underage pupils were caught with beers, ciders, wines and hookah pipes to name a few

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the man for his parental acts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A vigilant dad caught school skippers drinking in taxis and chased them out. Images: @Tumelo Mophiring, @THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

A video of a man chasing pupils who bunked school out of the taxis has left many parents impressed.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @buimaseko, the presumably taxi owner is at the rank going from one taxi to another chasing the schoolkids out of them. The kids are said to have bunked school to sit on the vehicles and have a nice time.

The pupils were found with alcohol, from cider, beer to wine. Some of them also had hookah pipes. The gentleman took the booze and threw it away. He then proceeded to ask why the drivers let the school kids embark on the taxis, further promising to take further action against the motorists.

Gentleman chases kids bunking school out of taxis

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were proud of the taxi owner

The video garnered over Two million views, with many online users applauding the gentleman for his acts.

@Pozez jacobs wrote:

"I want to know, what about those irresponsible taxi drivershow can they allow this."

@TT commended:

"As South African parents, we proud of you baba."

@nomusagee said:

"Can we give this Dad his Crown."

@tk_motsoari applauded:

"Only we can work together as adults/parents, surely our children will thank us later."

@thabiso_Van_Der_M stanned:

"As a parent I'm so proud of you Mkhulu. Keep it up ."

Pupil caught on camera drinking booze in class

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mpumalanga Department of Education calling for a learner's suspension who was caught drinking alcohol on camera in class.

In the viral video, the pupil is dressed in school uniform and seemingly sipping on an alcoholic drink in class. The department says it is yet to determine when the video was taken, but it has a zero-tolerance policy on underage drinking. The department also condemned the pupil's behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News