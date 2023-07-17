The Mpumalanga Department of Education is calling for immediate action against a learner caught on camera drinking alcohol at school

The department wants the student suspended and for the school to take disciplinary measures

The department also wants the school to deliver a full incident report and a plan to address the underage drinking

MPUMALANGA - The Department of Education in Mpumalanga wants swift action to be taken against a learner who was allegedly drinking alcohol on school premises.

The Department of Education in Mpumalanga wants a learner to suspend after they were caught on camera drinking alcohol in class. Images: John Peabody & Geo Piatt

Source: Getty Images

The pupil was caught on camera drinking what looked like an alcoholic beverage in a video that has since gone viral.

Department of Education wants alcohol-drinking students out of school

According to a statement by the department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane, the department wants the pupil from Siftokotile Secondary School in Mbombela to be suspended for the unruly action, reports EWN.

In the viral video, the pupil is dressed in school uniform and seemingly sipping on an alcoholic drink in class.

The department says it is yet to determine when the video was taken, but it has a zero-tolerance policy on underage drinking. The department also condemned the pupil's behaviour.

Department of Education wants a full report after a pupil was caught on camera drinking alcohol

According to IOL, Zwane stated that the Department of Education had requested a full report from the school regarding the incident.

The department also wants the school to institute disciplinary measures against the learner.

The department also said it would send a team to the school to advise the School Governing Body (SGB) on the steps to address the drinking incident.

Source: Briefly News