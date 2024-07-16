UJ expelled 50 students for one to two years due to exam cheating and using fake medical certificates, reflecting its commitment to academic integrity

Reactions on social media range from shock to praise for the university's strict measures

Higher Education Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe commended UJ's decisive actions, emphasising the need to combat fraudulent practices in higher education

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered education, court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The University of Johannesburg has decided to expel 50 students for producing fraudulent medical certificates and cheating in exams. Image: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has expelled 50 students for one to two years for copying in examinations and using fake doctor's notes.

This disciplinary action underscores the institution's commitment to maintaining academic integrity.

Among the expelled students, 25 were found guilty of producing fake medical certificates to justify absences during exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans are shocked but applaud the university for being stern

This has sparked a range of reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter).

User @RNaidoo questioned the financial implications, saying:

" So fees just gone like that? ‍♂️."

Another user, @GodPenuel, observed the widespread interest in the incident:

"Many people looking at this story, like "

@lioneszT noted the harsh lesson learned:

"Oh, wow! They got the boot for cheating with a fake cheat sheet and a phony medical certificate. Talk about a lesson learned the hard way!"

Meanwhile, @BabyJ1508 humorously recalled past leniencies:

"Now that's leadership. I remember during my time there, Dr. Dre was issuing medical certificates there, lol."

Students suspended for five years

According to a document titled "Disciplinary Hearing Outcomes, June 2024," 25 students with fraudulent sick notes were expelled for five years, with three years suspended.

News24 noted that among them were two fifth-year law students.

Additionally, 25 other students were expelled for various offences, including unauthorised use of notes, plagiarism, visa fraud, and assault.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen emphasised that the number of transgressions is a small percentage of the overall student population, which numbers nearly 54,000.

"We take academic integrity very seriously and uphold stringent ethical standards. Our priority remains ensuring a fair and just academic environment for all students."

University commended on being thorough

Higher Education Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe commended UJ for its decisive action.

"It is shocking and disturbing that such a large number of students at UJ were found guilty of various transgressions, some very serious in nature."

She stressed the importance of rooting out fraudulent activities to maintain the integrity of the higher education system.

Professor Vimolan Mudaly from the University of KwaZulu-Natal remarked on the prevalence of such behaviours.

"Desperate circumstances lead to desperate actions. Institutions must create necessary checks and balances to eradicate such nefarious activities."

Massive cheating allegations rock UNISA, thousands of students under investigation for plagiarism

Breifly News reported that thousands of students from UNISA have been accused of plagiarism as cheating allegations have surfaced.

The university's online system has detected potential plagiarism and academic misconduct during examinations.

Many students blame the academic institution for the inconsistencies in its online platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News