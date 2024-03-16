Thousands of students from UNISA have been accused of plagiarism as cheating allegations have surfaced.

The university's online system has detected potential instances of plagiarism and academic misconduct during examinations

Many students are blaming the academic institution for the inconsistencies in its online platform

UNISA has been rocked by students who have been allegedly involved in plagiarism. Images: UNISA and Getty Images/PeopleImages

PRETORIA - A massive investigation is underway at the University of South Africa (UNISA), targeting thousands of students accused of plagiarism.

UNISA investigates students

The university's online system flagged potential instances of copying and cheating during tests, prompting a thorough examination of academic integrity.

According to ENCA, students have voiced concerns about the outdated nature of the university's online system and technical glitches.

UNISA emphasised that unethical behaviour during assessments would be taken seriously. According to the University's website, such actions damage UNISA's longstanding reputation and undermine the hard work of honest students.

The university stated:

"The consequences of cheating are severe and can lead to disqualification from future tests or examinations, as well as exclusion or expulsion from the university."

With the shift from venue-based to online examinations, UNISA has noted an uptick in cheating and plagiarism cases.

Mzansi not surprised

Citizens across South Africa have voiced their opinions on the cheating allegations, noting that this is not the first time UNISA has faced plagiarism scandals. At the same time, others were concerned that this might take credibility away from their degrees.

Read the reactions here:

@Phakathwayo Gumede voiced:

"Before accusing students of cheating, UNISA must sort out its invigilator APP. How many complaints has the university received regarding the erratic app."

@SaraGp said:

"What did they expect?"

@j_naidoo28 shared:

"I like the online system. It's convenient for me. It's difficult to work and study at the same time. We all shouldn't be punished because of a few."

@sthabiso_n9648 commented:

"The fact that the system. Picking up the cheating students is great; now, those who are attacking the varsity and its integrity, what was the reason?"

@BrendaWardle said:

"Hiyoo, thank heavens. I obtained my 3 degrees from UNISA while snail mail was still being used."

@Marvin Gumbura expressed:

"This should come as no surprise at all. They don’t have the necessary infrastructure for online exams."

@Sesi Mokgaetje voiced:

"Take exams back to the exam room coz now the credibility of qualifications is at stake. Folks will only be employed with Unisa papers."

@WakaRingani asked:

"It's been happening for decades now, to a point where I thought they were allowed to have open book plus group examinations on all subjects."

