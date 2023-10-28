The University of South Africa (Unisa) fell into disrepute, and now the government has stepped up to run the institution

Blaze Nzimande made clear intentions to place Unisa under surveillance, and he has followed through

Mzansi online user shared their thought about Unisa's fall into disrepute following the clash between Blade Nzimande and Vice-Chancellor Puleng LenkaBula

JOHANNESBURG - Blade Nzimande has successfully taken Unisa to book as the Minister of Higher Education. The University of South Africa has been under fire following reports of maladministration.

Many South Africans expressed concern over Unisa's standing as an educational institution. Netizens on Twitter discussed the recent developments after the Vice Chancellor's bid to avoid being put under administration.

Unisa taken over by government

Blade Nzimande officially gazetted his decision to place Unisa under administration. According to eNCA, Professor Ihron Rensburg, former University of Johannesburg VC, has been entrusted with running the institution's Council and university management.

The minister of higher education's moves. comes after the VC, LenkaBula, interdicted the notice to place them under administration. Blade Nzimande was encouraged to make the decision by an independent assessor who found serious indications of corruption.

SA discusses Unisa changes

People had varying reactions to the developments at Unisa. Many lamented that the university can no longer be trusted.

@OWokeyDokey said:

"Once a great institution, it is now a shadow of its former self."

@JustinRamblings wrote:

"Another institution ruined by the ANC touch."

@GriffinForGold commented:

"Bad university. No surprise."

@MapsRealEstate_ added:

"We are not surprised at all. In these tough economic times, companies will discriminate against qualifications from this Uni. Everything, unfortunately, has to be questioned now. What if lectures were bribed? Competency of their systems."

@Triciakoki complained

"Aahh, when I just applied. Not good news."

Why is Unisa under administration?

Finance records by Unisa have led to many unanswered questions. Briefly News reported that the university should have accounted for a shady R77 million laptop deal.

