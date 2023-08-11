Unisa council has made a last-ditch plea to stop Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande from placing the institution under administration

Nzimande’s plan stems from a report that accused Unisa’s management of maladministration and recommended that an administrator be appointed

The institution’s council has launched a legal challenge to have the report set aside and is confident that the court would rule in its favour

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PRETORIA - The University of South Africa’s (Unisa) embattled council is desperate to prevent, or at least postpone, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande from placing the once-hallowed institution under administration.

The Unisa council wants Blade Nzimande to postpone placing the institution under administration. Image: Darren Stewart & Christiaan Kotze

Source: Getty Images

The council has made a last-ditch plea that the higher education minister allow the court to hand down a judgement on the independent assessor’s report before he makes his final decision and appoints an administrator to the embattled university.

Maladministration pushes Nzimande to place Unisa under administration

On Friday, 4 August, Nzimande informed the council chair James Maboa that in the wake of damaging reports about financial and other maladministration, he would be placing Unisa under administration, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The higher education minister claimed the move would be in the best interest of the troubled institution in an open and democratic society.

Unisa launches legal challenge to independent assessor’s report

While Nzimade is moving full steam ahead with appointing an administrator, the council is waiting for its legal challenge of the independent assessor's report to be heard.

The council lodged an application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 4 July to have the report set aside.

Maboa said the council informed Nzimande that it was confident that the court would rule in its favour and rubbish the report, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans weigh in on Unisa's troubles

Below are some comments:

@Leon11791256 criticised:

"Another brand has been destroyed under the ANC flag."

@stupidCTdrivers said:

"I have given up trying to study through Unisa. They are so disorganised that it is a waste of time."

@Lingston55 claimed:

"Whoever is trying to destroy UNISA is serious."

@JP31827921 added:

"Proudly brought to you by the corrupt and incompetent @MYANC. You get what you voted for."

@TempusViator7 jabbed:

"Unisa degrees may as well be printed on double-ply toilet paper. At least it will be useful then..."

Investigation into Unisa's Vice Chancellor’s finances reveals dodgy spending for R285 000 curtains

In another story, Briefly News reported that some worrisome inconsistencies were discovered during a recent examination of the vice chancellor of Unisa.

This comes in response to Nehawu's demands that Prof Puleng LenkaBula be suspended last year for allegedly wasteful spending on the renovation of her university residence. Prof. Themba Mosia conducted the research for the report that examined the university's current situation.

The vice chancellor allegedly spent R280 000 on curtains for her residence, just one of many irregularities that have surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News