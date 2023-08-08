Diamond status musician K.O has cried for his beloved country on social media

He took to his Twitter to lament about the state of Mzansi since the anti-apartheid government

His tweet opened up a discussion among citizens who felt that South Africans need to vote for change

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

K.O has taken his heartbreak about the state of the country to his social media timeline, sparking a debate with his followers. Images: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, better known as 'K.O', has weighed in his thoughts about the country's state, noting that Mzansi has regressed since democracy.

K.O laments bout the state of South Africa

He took to his timeline to slam the democratic government on the state of the country with a tweet written:

"Apartheid was inhumane and deserved to be abolished. Thank you for democracy but d*mn, did we deserve this type of leadership?? Watching the decay and degeneration of this country in real-time is crushing. Some African states are progressing, we’re regressing… Lord help us."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the tweet below:

K.O's tweet about the state of the country sparks a political debate

The tweet received mixed reactions. While some agreed with his sentiments, many others felt South Africa was better than many African states. Moreover, ensued a socio-political discussion.

This is how it went:

@Mr_makhubu was fed-up:

One party has been ruling after the apartheid era, the answer is right there, VOTE THEM OUT NEXT YEAR".

@Khomienoammako1 said:

"There is no Messiah that is coming to save us. We need to fight the system on the polls next year."

@_thebart1 noted:

"Countries crumble when one party dominates elections for decades. Like with any career, politicians need to be under pressure in order for them to do their job well."

@MawandeMothibe was bold:

"Say it with your chest out that ANC is useless!!! Don't be scared bro."

The Economic Freedom Fighters starts seeing party factions

In another Briefly News report, it is alleged that a division has been formed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It's also alleged that more party members are growing disgruntled against its president, Julius Malema, and pushing for his deputy Floyd Shivambu to take his place.

The EFF recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a bash held in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News