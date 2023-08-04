Former WWE wrestler The Rock has gifted a homeless Zimbabwean man with a house

He was inspired by how Themba Gorimbo used his last money to build a borehole for his community

Dwayne's emotional video had netizens in tears, teaching an important lesson about selflessness

Dwayne Johnson bought a house for a homeless Zimbabwean wrestler Themba Gorimbo in Miami. Images: @TheRock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has paid forward an act of service to a Zimbabwean-born wrestler, Themba Gorimbo, who now owns an all-expenses paid house on a Miami river house.

The Rock surprises homeless Zimbabwean wrestler with a house

The Hollywood A-Lister posted an overwhelmingly emotional video on Twitter, surprising Gorimbo in a Miami gym where he sleeps on a couch with his family.

He left Zimbabwe in 2021 after he lost a fight and was determined to be an international champion by relocating.

As luck would have it, he got more than a gym accommodation. He was gifted with an entire house.

Selfless Zimbabwean wrestler builds borehole for his community

Themba got spotted by The Rock after he built a borehole for his community and was left with around $7 (R130.80) in his account. He then posted his balance on Twitter.

Upon receiving the surprise, he told Johnson:

"Because you got me this house, the money I was saving [to get my family a place] I'm going to build another borehole in my village when I land in Africa."

Catch the experience in this video:

Social media reacts to Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo's video

The emotional video had some people in tears. These are some of the comments:

@RealDeanCain confirmed:

"This is the best thing I've seen today. Bless you both."

@he_man_82 said:

"And this is what it’s all about. Good People!"

@rollinsw0llen commented:

"If paying it forward was a person."

@TanyaMuzinda weighed-in:

"We live to look out for others, leading by example @TheRock."

