A gent in a wheelchair made a boss move when he climbed his bakkie without assistance

The man pulled himself up and expertly entered his car while looking dapper at the same time

Netizens, though, we're laughing out loud at how the man's bae a suddenly appeared in the video

A wheelchair-bound gent showed his level of independence when he mounted his own bakkie alone. Image: @cripplefarmboy

A Zulu man flexed how he got into his bakkie from his wheelchair in the most remarkable ways.

The nab effortlessly manoeuvers himself into his car and even folds his wheelchair expertly.

Netizens were busting over how his wife suddenly flashed her ring in the video!

A man in a wheelchair expertly climbs his bakkie without help in a TikTok video

@cripplefarmboy's video went viral as more than 500K people viewed the video and were inspired by how the grootman did not need anyone's help to mount his vehicle.

In the video, the man rolls towards his car and begins the process.

He starts by hoisting himself up and putting his bag in the car. He then adjusts himself and his seat before folding his wheelchair and putting it in his car. As he continues adjusting, his wife's hand suddenly appears in the video, and she flashes her beautiful ring.

People living with disabilities face considerable challenges in South Africa regarding transport issues. Most of these challenges centre around suitable and affordable access to transport for persons living with disabilities

Watch the video here:

Netizens poke fun at the wife who appeared in the video

Netizens roasted his wife and jokingly threw shade at her for flashing her ring.

Gugulamedube said:

"How the sister shut down such a beautiful video!"

Love Aura added:

"Listen! You're hot, you hear?"

BonoloManaleng95 commented:

"Sister knew we were too focused on Abuti, so she had to bring us back."

Paballo "Ironwoman" Kgware added:

"Mrs said, 'Don't look too hard now'."

User4039824132239 almost took a shot.

"I was about to ask if you're single."

Source: Briefly News