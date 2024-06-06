A South African woman named Cassi Scheppel went viral on TikTok for singing a Gqom song entirely in Zulu

The video shows her confidently performing the catchy tune, including the challenging Zulu word "gqhobo"

Many South Africans were impressed by her fluency, with some jokingly questioning her ethnicity

Cassi Scheppel amazed netizens when she sang Gqhobo Zwi Zwi. Image: @cassi_scheppel

A multi-lingual South Africa babe entertained netizens after singing a vibey Gqom track.

White woman masters Zulu Gqom track

A TikTok video shared by Cassi Scheppel (@cassi_scheppel) shows her singing a trending track called Gqhobo Zwi Zwi.

She expressed that the song was stuck in her head and impressively sang the catchy tune to the song, mastering the hard Zulu words, particularly "gqhobo".

"My mind 24/7 mntase ," Cassi said in her caption.

Woman's Gqom singing wows Mzansi

Scores of SA netizens were impressed by Cassi's ability to sing the funny Zulu lyrics. Others questioned whether she was white.

p.rinkyyy06 commented:

"And the head tilt movement when I say zwi zwi ."

Anele Gansa wrote:

"Girl, I’m in China, but trust me, I jam to that Gqobho every morning on my way to work ."

Xesibe joked:

"Nguyena lo uVotele EFF eOrania (She's the one who voted for the EFF in Orania)."

Mmangaliso Brandon Nsaid:

"Ngathi izakahle leCoalition (This coalition seems to be coming along well)."

Sbuda Dramatic Soulz asked:

"Une sure ubaba wakho akayena uMzulu? (Are you sure your father is not Zulu?)."

Nandie-dlamini-kaNgoma wrote:

"Abelungu esinabo kule khantri (The white people we have in this country)."

ambesiwe_molao sang:

"Nawe kemanje sowuyayi gqoboza"

buyi said:

"Mina vele ngyabathanda abelungu (I love white people anyway)."

White woman masters South African accents

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful white South African woman left many netizens amused, confused and entertained after sharing a video of herself speaking in several different local accents.

A TikTok video by Cassi Scheppel (@cassi_scheppel) shows her responding to a question from one of her online friends asking whether she was from Brakpan.

In the clip, Cassie asks why the man would think she's from Brakpan and proceeds to speak in various accents.

