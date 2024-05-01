A woman named Cassi Scheppel shared a TikTok video where she impersonates various South African accents

The video left viewers confused and amused as she flawlessly switched between accents from different areas

The funny video went viral and garnered many funny comments praising her talent

A woman confused her online audience after imitating various South African accents. Image: @cassi_scheppel

Source: Instagram

A beautiful white South African woman left many netizens amused, confused and entertained after sharing a video of herself speaking in several different local accents.

Woman nails SA accents

A TikTok video by Cassi Scheppel (@cassi_scheppel) shows her responding to a question from one of her online friends asking whether she was from Brakpan.

In the clip, Cassie asks why the man would think she's from Brakpan and proceeds to speak in various accents.

She jokes about being from Cape Town, KZN, Sandton, and the Kasi (township) and hilariously yet impressively changes her voice and slang to match the different areas before confirming that she's actually from the West Side of Johannesburg.

Watch the video below:

Woman leaves SA confused

Many netizens responded to the video with laughter and witty comments as they expressed how confused they were about where Cassie was actually from.

marindaw commented:

"What is wrong with the people from Brakpan?"

Mcdonald_Ndabezitha commented:

"Hhayi uyi ghosti we Sindisiwe✅✅."

asked:

"Why was the CPT accent so aggressive ?"

Nhlun'ewhite asked:

"Kanti ubani lona ngempela? (No really, who is this?)."

Codesa responded:

"If South Africa was a person ."

Phimiy ❤️ commented:

"Dintshang mabebeza (What's up babe?)."

Papa's replied:

"Ei baba uhlalaphi (Ei where do you live?)."

Musa26 commented:

"Yabona if ungakasikhulumi isiZulu usadlala nje (You see, if you don't speak Zulu, you playing)."

Xhosa-speaking white lady says husband doesn't understand her

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Xhosa-speaking white woman has impressed many South Africans after taking to social media to share about her personal life and being able to speak the complex Nguni language.

Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela (@ingridboygraetz) posted a video on TikTok sharing some details about herself after receiving several questions from her online audience who were curious about her background.

Ingrid was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. In the clip, Ingrid shares that she is married and has two children. Her husband is a white man who doesn't speak or understand IsiXhosa.

