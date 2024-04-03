A young lady took to social media to showcase the reality of Cape Town compared to people's perceptions of how the city looks

A young woman took it upon herself to unveil another side of the mother city, which many did not expect.

A young lady surprised online users with her TikTok video, which unveiled the reality vs the perception of Cape Town. Image: @ayandaaa.pearl

Woman shows what Cape Town looks like versus reality

Without a doubt, Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, boasting stunning landscapes, a plethora of tourist attractions, pristine beaches, and much more. @ayandaaa.pearl took to her social media platform to reveal the reality of the Mother City compared to people's perceptions of it.

The footage shared by @ayandaaa.pearl on TikTok shows the city of Cape Town, from the restaurants to the beach, the mountains, and nightlife to the roads, which are usually the typical images that the media portray to the world. However, @ayandaaa.pearl is debunking that reality as she unveiled what she faced while living in Cape Town.

@ayandaaa.pearl's TikTok video shows donkeys transporting people in the suburb who appeared to be moving. It also depicted a herd of cows standing in the streets, eliciting shock from many viewers in the comments section, while amusing others.

Watch the video below:

People respond to the woman's TikTok video

The clip of the young woman captured the attention of many people on social media, gathering over 35K views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform within a few hours of its publication. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

d4bs said:

"Ok, well, every city has different economic areas, and thats normal. Love Cape Town."

User gushed over the city, saying:

"Still beautiful."

Thando Nzuza added:

"The donkeys shook me to my core."

Zerobit_za wrote:

"Most of us, dear. Those videos we see are only for the privileged."

User commented:

"lmao should I do the cape flats?"

