A young lady took to social media to expose her roommate for the way she treated her while they were living together

In the video, the woman expressed that the roommate was allegedly aggressive and would threaten her to call a bouncer

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as her story saddened them, and many cheered her up

A young lady startled online users after sharing a horror story about living with her roommate.

A young traveller shared her experience living with a roommate in Cape Town in a TikTok video. Image: @atravelchick

Source: TikTok

A woman recounts her horror living experience with her roommate

In the video posted by @atravelchick, the young lady can be seen walking on one of the beaches in Cape Town. She stated that she planned to spend three months in the mother city, and she had an apartment in Seapoint, where she had been living for almost a month and a half. She revealed that living in Cape Town has felt "familiar" to her as she is from Los Angeles, and she has also lived in Sydney, and the mother city reminded her of both towns.

As the video continued, she said she had been clashing with her roommate due to their different lifestyle.

"Having a negative living space really affects how you feel overall in life but also when you travelling," she said.

The young lady gave another update on her roommate in another video where she detailed an encounter that took place between them. @atravelchick said the roommate sent her a text asking for her set of keys because her friends would be coming in, and she would like an extra set, which she refused to give although she had decided to move out; she is however, still renting the place, and some of her items are still being kept in the apartment with her roommate and that she would popping in to do some for her laundries from time to time.

As the video progressed, @atravelchick said the roommate did not like her answer, as the following day, when the roommate woke up, she stormed into @atravelchick's room, yelling at her, to which she started shaking in fear. The roommate also warned her if she did not hand over the keys, she would throw her things in the bin.

At the end of the clip, @atravelchick said the roommate started getting aggressive and threatening her to call a bouncer because she worked in a club.

"This whole situation is really affecting me and my whole time in Cape Town, and I felt so homesick earlier like I wished I could have just booked a flight and left like it really affecting my entire trip, and I am just not happy," she added

Watch the video below:

Online users reacts to the woman's clip

The lady's story touched many people as they rushed to her comments to send her heartfelt messages.

Schwartz66n said:

"So sorry that this was experienced here. You've embraced our city with such poise and good tourist vibes I hope the rest of your stay blossoms."

Callie Palermino wrote:

"Ugh! How scary! I’m sorry this happened to you. Glad you’re out of there."

The Witty Wine Woman added:

"Aww I'm so sorry that this is your experience! This is awful. Are you OK? Do you need anything? I'm in Cape Town."

Terrilangeveld offered her home to the lady, saying:

"OMG! So so sorry! This is soo not South African!"

