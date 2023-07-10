One woman showed off the home that her mother built for her and her siblings in a TikTok video

The lady celebrated her mom's accomplishment and shared some dark family secrets in the video's caption

Mzansi netizens showered the woman and her family with love and well wishes in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a house under construction went viral. Image: @snezzy200

Source: TikTok

A woman took viewers on a virtual tour of her new home that is still under construction.

She posted a video on her TikTok account @snezzy200, revealing the beautiful structure that was a testament to her mother's hard work and determination.

Woman celebrates mother's accomplishment in building a new house

The young lady explained what the place meant for her and her family and thanked God for the blessing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"First and foremost I would like to thank God. On 10 September 2022, a day I will never forget. We were chased out of our old home after our dad passed on. My mom promised me and my sibling that she would build a home for us. "

She added that her mother was an inspiration and a good role model for her and her siblings.

"It was never easy, but she kept her promise. She is truly a definition of a strong independent woman. If I don't grow up to be like her, I don't want it. Thank you, dad for fighting our battles and always watching over us our angel."

Footage of the house under construction goes TikTok viral

The TikTok video with 203 000 views struck a chord with viewers. Despite the hardships they had endured, people joined her to celebrate their new home where they can create wonderful memories.

Watch the video below:

@kenapogadi stated:

"Long life to your mom, may she be given more days to watch you guys grow into successful individuals."

@seromash said:

"He will prepare a table in front of your enemies."

@mcrae029 wrote:

"Please don't allow all those who kicked you out into this home, congratulations."

@tc_mabona commented:

"When God shows up. We even question if we deserve it the way he answers beyond imikhuleko yethu. I'm so happy for you.❤️"

@buyi_cm added:

"I'm certain your old home was nothing compared to your new home, that you know you will never be chased from."

@marshamavata2 posted:

"You can't mess with a praying woman may God bless your family.❤️"

@madam_randy stated:

"One thing about God. He always provides.❤️"

@malindaomuhle said:

"Beautiful may God, your dad and your ancestors protect you guys going forward."

Pretoria woman shows Off newly built mkhukhu, moved from flat to shack to save money

In another article, Briefly News reported that Boitumelo Makaring from Pretoria moved from a flat to a metal house structure to save more costs.

The lady posted her images on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen which has gained over 6 000 likes and over 300 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News