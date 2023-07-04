A Tsonga man's aerial footage of a massive mansion in a rural area filled Mzansi people with wonder

The stunning footage showcases the newly built home with a desirable modern architectural design

TikTok users said the video was motivational, and some begged the gent for the house plan in the comments

Drone footage of a newly built house in Limpopo went viral. Image: @herbethebza

Source: TikTok

A South African man posted drone footage of his massive mansion in a rural area and it caught the attention of TikTok users.

Man gives social media a bird's-eye view of his house

The video sparked curiosity about the house plan and garnered admiration for the stunning compound.

The video, posted by a TikTok user with the handle @herbethebza, featured a stunning aerial view of the sprawling mansion nestled amidst picturesque countryside.

Footage of stunning mansion goes TikTok viral

More than 123 000 people saw the inspiring video, and over 6 300 Mzansi peeps pressed the like button.

TikTok users, eager to recreate the luxurious living showcased in the footage, flooded the comments section with requests for the house plan.

They said they wanted to draw inspiration from it to build their dream homes.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users admire the newly built house

@mbalithembisilenk said:

"Usebenzile shame."

@bubblestee commented:

"You just gained a follower I have been looking for this plan."

@dineomams stated:

"What a transformation. Beautiful."

@Lelor wrote:

"The song is deep and touching. Beautiful home brother-man, encouraging. Who sings this song?"

@lallucu posted:

"Yho, this is beautiful well done."

@2165molobeduthwii asked:

"Wow, beautiful please sell the plan for me, bro."

@sokisi63 said:

"Beautiful house, excellent layout."

@phumza_siga commented:

"I added this to my favs one day I'll build this at home.️"

Mzansi man flexes newly built mansion in rural area, video of house resembling a mall trends: “Mind-blowing"

In another video, Briefly News reported that a young man became part of the few South Africans who built mansions in a rural area.

The guy @juniorhigginskicksspaza posted the house with a beautiful architectural design on TikTok. The 20 seconds video spanned across the structure, which still needs fishing touches, including doors, windows, and paint.

Source: Briefly News