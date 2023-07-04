A lucky woman posted a TikTok video of herself receiving a new Mercedes-Benz from her boyfriend

The lady gushed about being spoiled and living in her soft-girl era with her generous and loving partner

The girlfriend's joyful display of the car got Mzansi ladies curious about her boyfriend's identity

A TikTok user showed off her new lux car. Image: @luth.ndo

Source: TikTok

Social media platforms have become a window into people's lives, offering glimpses of their aspirations, achievements, and even their relationships.

Mzansi woman gets gifted a luxurious car by her bae

Recently, a video of a spoiled girlfriend picking up a brand-new Mercedes-Benz from the dealership with her boyfriend went viral on TikTok. In the clip's caption, she said her partner copped the pricy whip for her.

The excited girlfriend @luth.ndo, unable to contain her joy, showcased the Mercedes-Benz while carrying a bouquet.

Video of Mercedes-Benz makes waves on TikTok

The ladies expressed their curiosity about where she met her generous boyfriend in the comments. But most of the reactions were messages of congratulations and years of safe travels.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTok users admire the girlfriend's new car

@_sauceyme said:

"Me and other potatoes watching. Congratulations.❤️"

@tapout_honey1 asked:

"Please post him, he is so sweet."

@its_bigshot wrote:

"I love love it for you. Manifesting it for myself.❤️"

@siphesihle.zwane asked:

"Kanti where do yall meet these boyfriends?"

@bohlale141 shared:

"Mina they bought Polo Vivo as a birthday present. I love it."

@zandilemkhwanazi mentioned:

"Congratulations, some women have a gold struu nasi. I'm happy for bona."

@qhayiyah2 suggested:

"Faint my dear."

@mynameislebo2 commented:

"Thina abanye we are beetroots."

Source: Briefly News