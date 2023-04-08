For so many of us, there is no better feeling than making our parents proud of something we have accomplished

Jenny Ndlovu shared her father's pride with the nation when she purchased her very first Mercedes

The sight of her dad crying tears of joy warmed all of Mzansi, and so many wished nothing but blessings on the family

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Our parents are the absolute best. Making your parents happy is the best feeling in the world, and anyone who still has doting parents should count their blessings. A woman bought a car that made her father so proud that she won over the nation.

A woman buys a new car, and her father's reaction is priceless. Image: @jenniferndlovu93

Source: TikTok

Jenny Ndlovu experienced pure joy after buying her Mercedes. However, her father's happiness made all of Mzansi smile. This man was living proof that parental pride is simply exceptional.

The Mercedes was a blessing for over 800,000 South Africans

Jenny may have been the proud owner, but the video's upbeat message touched every viewer. It's impossible not to feel happy for the successful father and his committed daughter, and over 800,000 people would agree.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video Here:

South Africans sent blessings to the happy family

The family received many warm wishes from all over the country. Everyone in Mzansi believed they deserved the gift.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@lwazi_gwacela found the man an inspiration:

"I want to be like your father to my future kids, skhokho sami. I’ve witnessed this man fathering you so well from the first day I knew him. Gatsheni.

@retha_motsiri attributed the blessing to the father:

"That man prayed for this. Congratulations mama❤️."

@teds92 wished she could experience the same:

"This made me cry so bad because it clicked that I will never experience such things with my dad. No way; he closed his eyes too quickly. ."

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Ford join forces for the Rally to Read initiative

Mercedes-Benz is doing more than earning the approval of proud dads everywhere. The carmaker has also made a name for itself by supporting important causes beyond the automotive industry.

The brand has teamed up with Renault and Ford to help fund educational opportunities for kids, according to News 24.

Rally to Read's 25-year existence has helped over 650,000 students. The well-liked programme encourages early literacy instruction for kids.

These car companies should feel great pride for how they have helped their various community.

TikTok video of dad's new Ford Ranger charms Mzansi: sons' responses stir sweet reactions

Another proud father moment occurred when a son was delighted by his dad's purchase. A little boy's reaction to seeing his dad's new car was featured on Brielfy News.

The new Ford Ranger brought out a squeal of amazement from the young man. It was a heartwarming time for the whole family.

South Africa as a whole expressed their joy for the extraordinary family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News