Many people want to become homeowners, but buying your own home is no easy feat; now imagine building it

TikTokker Alisun Barret proved that hard work and dedication would get you far when she revealed that she had built her home from scratch

Mzansi was truly inspired by the hard work Alisun and her husband had put in, and many had nothing but praise for the couple

Purchasing a new home is a major milestone in anyone's life. The pride of owning one's own home is simply amazing. One couple, however, really upped the ante by revealing to TikTok that they had constructed their home themselves.

Mzansi loves an inspirational couple who built their home from nothing. Image: Alisun Barret

Alisun Barrett, a TikTok user, manages to cram months of work into just 30 seconds in her video. She demonstrated how she transformed a barren plot of land into a palace-worthy living space.

South Africa is inspired by the video of Alisun and her husband

The transformation is incredible, despite Alisun's caption saying that she would "10/10 not recommend" building your own home. Most of us can only dream of the kind of hard work and dedication it took for the couple to create their own private sanctuary.

It's not just the building itself that's impressive. Seeing how the couple works together to make their interior design perfect is a sight to behold.

Watch the video here:

The video has TikTok swooning

It's impossible not to be happy for the gorgeous couple. TikTokkers only have praise for their diligence and commitment.

Briefly News put together the top comments:

@thapelo_paile was taken back:

"So much beauty! Congratulations and thanks for sharing. INSPIRATION ."

@bigphil_siba was interested in how long the project had taken:

"How long did the project take?"

@dr_better had blessings to spare:

"Thank you for sharing this with us; this is beautiful. God bless you and your family."

@lesole_ had praise:

"May you guys have a beautiful life in your beautiful home. Congratulations ."

