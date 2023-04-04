A young Nigerian man has shared a video of the deep renovation he did on his family's house and how it now looks

The house's roof was changed, POP installed, and the floor titled to give the building a modern outlook

Many people who saw the beautiful transformation of the building were full of praise for the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young Nigerian man, @niceprince114, has made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled his promise to his family.

At the start of his video, he showed how the family house looked before he started the renovation. The interior was rough, and the inner walls were uncemented.

The man renovated his parents' house and shared the video online. Photo source: @niceprince114

Source: TikTok

New POP and roofing sheets

He employed labourers to redecorate the house. Carpenters also replaced the house's old roofing sheets. The pillars of the building were also remodelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When the renovation was done, many people praised him for remembering his family with his wealth. His mother danced in another clip he shared on his page.

Watch the video below:

Social media hails young man

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@omodano said:

"You left home to make home happy. Congrats. Please how long did the rebuilding take?"

@remedyfx1 said:

"You are the Real Odogwu. Family First."

@Steve jones said:

"God wey run am for you go run am for me if you believe i need your love."

@user9874160966197 said:

"Congratulations dear more money."

@egwuchukwuevans said:

"Congrats more wins brother."

@Queen said:

"Number one Odogwu.Family first."

@AYODEJI _KK _NASH04 said:

"God we bless your hustle for good more to achieve I’m happy for this you made the parents proud of you."

@Daniel Ebuka said:

"God did. congratulations brother."

@Jewel Nancy said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your testimony."

@mena queen said:

"A very big congratulations to u. E no easy I swear."

@smoke said:

"U are the real odogwu no be to first buy car."

@Prince Boniface138 said:

"No joy pass this one, God receive praise."

@callhêr confïdëñçé said:

"I love you, you really tried more gre."

@favour said:

"Indeed you just inspired me. Congratulations."

@blessingblink57 said:

"Congrats as u remember family ur neighbor will not be in vain."

@pablo said:

"Bro u finish work ajeh more blessings bro and I tap from your blessing too."

Man Celebrates Building a House, Getting a Promotion

Earlier, Briefly News reported that 2022 was an excellent year for many people. One fortunate man managed to build a home, get a promotion and many other incredible achievements.

Sticking to your plans for the year ahead is not always easy, but let stories like this be the motivation to smash your goals.

Twitter user @t_duxt shared what a fantastic year 2022 was for him. Not only did he build a house and get a promotion, but he also smashed academic goals and so much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng