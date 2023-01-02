One man was showered with blessings in 2022 and couldn’t be more grateful for them all

Twitter user @t_duxt shared that he built a home, got a promotion, completed courses and so much more

Seeing the inspiring post had people hyping the man in the comment section on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2022 was a great year for many people. One fortunate man managed to build a home, get a promotion and a bunch more other incredible achievements.

Twitter user @t_duxt shared that he built a home, got a promotion, completed courses and so much more. Image: Twitter / @t_duxt

Source: Twitter

It is not always easy to stick to your plans for the year ahead, but let stories like this one be the motivation to smash your goals.

Twitter user @t_duxt shared what an amazing year 2022 was for him. Not only did he build a house and get a promotion, but he also smashed academic goals and so much more.

“I'm grateful to God for all my achievements in 2022. I finished my house in Block 7, and passed 4 IT courses (2 Microsoft certifications and 2 IT management courses). Got a promotion, etc. 2022 was such a good year. Thank you, Lord for your provision ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi congratulate the inspiring man

Seeing this awesome post had many feeling happy for the man. These are huge achievements and his success is the motivation for many.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@johny_theblessd said:

“Awesome I say congratulations.”

@kgosikoena said:

“Congratulations buddy. Good to see fellow engineers level up.”

@andrepitse said:

“Congratulations papi. God's timing is everything.”

@lizzy_sephiri said:

“Woow congrats all the best more yet to come.”

@Bantle__S said:

“Congratulations I just remembered I attained 2 certifications this year.”

Kind businessman completes home he built for 22 family members who were living in ruins, Mzansi claps

In related news, Briefly News reported that selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his team have blessed a family of 22 people with a gorgeous new home. The family was living in a broken home made of mud and had no way out until Collen and his team stepped in.

Collen met the Mngomeni family a few weeks back and saw the state of their home. Having lived like that for 30 years, Mr Mashawana knew he had to do something to help them, and he did.

Taking to his Facebook page Collen shared pictures of the final product and the emotional handover. The mother of nine and the other extended family members who lived in the dilapidated home, relying on nothing but social grants, were given a second chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News