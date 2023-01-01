One man got his group of friends to record a TikTok with him and it got the ladies going

TikTok user @jeffxtingz shared the saucy clip to his profile, showing him and his friends lit moves

Women loved how the men could move and some admitted to having watched it far too many times

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

There is nothing better than a man being able to reenact Magic Mike. So, when a group of young men showed off their fire dance moves on TikTok, some ladies got a little hot and bothered.

TikTok user @jeffxtingz and his friends recorded a fire TikTok that got the ladies going. Image: TikTok / @jeffxtingz

Source: UGC

God blesses some with dance moves, and it is a great gift. These men definitely had the jar of dance talent tipped into them.

TikTok user @jeffxtingz shared a video of him and his friends busting some saucy dance moves. The clip got over 1.1 million views!

They are not your average bunch of hotties… but, yoh, do those cute faces and smooth moves hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Oh yuh! Y’all liked this one! I guess this is dc me.”

TikTok users hype them men in the comments

Yesss, this is just the type of content people needed to see. These cuties left a lasting impression on many and even had a few ladies sweating.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Lulama Damba said:

“How do I stop watching this video? It’s been 2hours now ”

@AmandaaChouu said:

“The last one got me ”

@Bugbee said:

“I watch this every single time I come across itlove it.”

@MAKEUP.GODDESS said:

“Low key I'm crushing on the chubby guy ❤️”

Video of vibey man dancing has Mzansi asking questions about his Louis Vuitton shirt, claim it's a fake

In related news, Briefly News reported that one man ushering the fun December time with a young dance amused SA netizens

A video of him dancing to a tune was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool). The man is also seen rocking some gold jewellery and a black and gold Louis Vuitton T-shirt, which had some peeps raising eyebrows.

One bold user even commented that the French high-end luxury fashion had never produced the T-shirt in question.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News