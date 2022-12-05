A video of a grown Mzansi man demonstrating a cool dance has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip shows the gent wearing some chunky gold jewellery and a Louis Vuitton t-shirt

While his moves amused some peeps, others pointed out that his t-shirt was not a genuine product of the luxury brand

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

One man ushering the fun December time with a young dance amused SA netizens.

Peeps had a lot to say about a dancing man's t-shirt, claiming it was fake. Image: @drmabalengwe1/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of him dancing to a tune was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool). The man is also seen rocking some gold jewellery and a black and gold Louis Vuitton t-shirt, which had some peeps raising eyebrows.

One bold user even commented that the French high-end luxury fashion had never produced the t-shirt in question.

One thing is for sure, Mzansi peeps never rest when it comes to pointing out something odd to start some funny drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the funny video and some of the comments compiled from Twitter and TikTok.

@Driza84 said:

"One thing for sure LV has never ever produced such ."

@PaulinahChabal5 wrote:

"Ke December boss."

@ViruzzM commented:

"Is this the guy oshaya ngama lights we LV and Gucci?"

@TheBoldNerd replied:

"His chowing Absa money this one..."

@thobile00013946 said:

"Kanti he wore fake naye."

@Phoseka responded:

"Tender dudes."

Zinyi Zinyi Mbuzane replied:

“Ubucwebe bakho budinga umshini wokTester kubekhona namaphoyisa eceleni vesan zikhale.”

Mamikie Mogale reacted:

“Khuza gogo khuza .”

Man busts moves with belly at groove

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gent busted some moves with his belly at groove and received praise from netizens because of his mesmerising belly.

The energetic dude did all of his stuff right before the DJ, who stood there smiling at the man. malumesphola1 shared the clip on TikTok and had more videos in his profile highlighting the magic belly he has impressed peeps with.

South Africa is home to many people with an above-average sense of rhythm in dancing. When travelling past a venue like the one seen in the clip, you'll also be greeted with enthusiastic grooviness. For most Mzansi peeps, getting jiggy is like a sixth sense.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News