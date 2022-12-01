Mzansi peeps were stunned by the G-wagon a local filmmaker showed off on the TLs, and some were sceptical

Ofentse Mwase has a proven track record at creating quality films and music videos and has shared some on his website

South Africans were mostly positive about the post, but many believed that he used his editing skills to get it

A local filmmaker was undeniably chuffed and shred some crisp snaps of a G-wagon he had recently bought.

Ofentse Mwase shared pics of his sleek G-wagon, and some peeps made cheeky comments about it. Images: @unclescrooch/ Twitter

@unclescrooch also uploaded a video of him chilling in his brand-new whip. Many people weren't sold on the Twitter post, however. Some thought that the pictures he posted were heavily edited because of the different colours of his hands in one of the snaps.

Talent in his veins

Ofentse Mwase's name can be seen in some of South Africa's most popular music videos. His website, OM Films, shows a man who is dedicated and passionate about his work. It also shows his versatility, seeing that his company covers different aspects of the media world.

The G-wagon is quite an impressive car and very expensive. A look at Auto Trader shows that the average price sits at a whopping 4 million rand.

Peeps joked about the Ofentses editing skills but loved the post nonetheless. See the responses below:

@LEECZA87 said:

"We really can’t tell if it’s true or what cause you’re a master of editing."

@Nyakallo___ mentioned:

"Congratulations man… I would like to own one in the future. What are you doing for a living to buy such a beautiful whip?"

@NafNaf_MOL posted:

@Sirr_Mty commented:

"Danko mpilo danko bra God danko life "

@Official_Monawa said:

"Haters will save its photoshop "

@MgqicksMagubane shared:

@Thabisoh_Cbonga mentioned:

"My Dream car ... Congrats bro "

@MakwidiB commented:

"Congratulations, Bro."

