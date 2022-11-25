King Monada has a multi-million rand car collection and he's not afraid to show off his German machines on his timeline

The talented Limpopo-born musician has a Mercedes Benz C63, Mercedes Benz CLK 350 and a BMW M4 among other cars, in his garage

King Monada also blessed himself with a Mercedes Benz Viano he uses when travelling to and from gigs with his squad, including dancers and DJ

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

King Monada is is really living like a king. The Limpopo-born musician lives in a huge mansion with his wives and has a multi-million rand car collection.

King Monada owns a Mercedes Benz C63 and a Mercedes Benz CLK 350. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The star shot to fame when he dropped Malwedhe (Idibala) a few years back and has never looked back. He has dropped hit after hit and also makes his money from his live performances.

King Monada's garage is full of luxurious rides. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Briefly News takes a look at some of the lux whips the popular singer currently has in his garage.

1. King Monada spends millions on Blue Mercedes Benz C63

ZAlebs reports that King Monada spent a couple of millions on his Mercedes Benz C63. The car is seeming his favourite ride as he constantly posts it on his official Instagram account. The German machine's starting price is R1.8 million in Mzansi. The publication reports that the beast runs on a 4.O litre engine as it is a high-performance vehicle.

2. Did King Monada paint his white BMW M4 Sedan

The singer opened his wallet again in 2019 and blessed himself with a BMW M4 Sedan. He also shows off the post whip on all his socials. The car was allegedly repossessed but King Monada did not respond to the claims. Instead, he posted the same BMW M4 Sedan when he changed its paint. He explained on his timeline that the vehicle had been taken for a paint job and told his haters that it was never repossessed.

3. King Monada shows off Mercedes Benz CLK 350

King Monada is surely a Mercedes Benz man. The star took to his timeline and showed off his stunning Mercedes Benz CLK 350, reports TshisaLIVE. The luxury sports car is super fast, comfy, reliable and has a high performance engine. The vehicle produces 268 horsepower @6000rpm and we can agree that King Monada is a petrol-head.

4. King Monada buys Mercedes Benz Viano for gigging

Almost every Mzansi musician has a Mercedes Benz Viano in their garage and King Monada is no exception. The star bought the spacious and comfortable car back in 2019. He uses it when travelling to and from gigs with his crew. The recommended price for a brand new Viano in Mzansi is R1.8 million.

Sjava shows off his classic Toyota Cressida

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to his timeline to show off his golden oldie on Monday night, 3 October. The Umama hitmaker owns a classic Toyota Cressida.

The rapper posted a pic of his beautiful whip after getting it washed at a carwash in KwaMai Mai, Johannesburg. He praised the guys who washed the vintage car for doing a clean job.

The KwaZulu-Natal singer's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let their fave know that they love his classic whip. Some told Sjava that they're also planning to add to to their car collections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News