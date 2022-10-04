Sjava took to social media to show off his classic Toyota Cressida after getting it cleaned up at KwaMai Mai in Johannesburg

The singer praised the car washers from KwaMai Mai for doing a stellar job after they washed his golden oldie on Monday, 3 October

Social media users took to their fave's comment section to let him know that they love his ride and wish to own such a car in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sjava has taken to his timeline to show off his golden oldie on Monday night, 3 October. The Umama hitmaker owns a classic Toyota Cressida.

Sjava showed off his Toyota Cressida on his timeline. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The rapper posted a pic of his beautiful whip after getting it washed at a carwash in KwaMai Mai, Johannesburg. He praised the guys who washed the vintage car for doing a clean job.

Taking to Twitter, the former Zone 14 actor captioned his post:

"Iyawashwa imoto ka Mai Mai."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The KwaZulu-Natal singer's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let their fave know that they love his classic whip. Some told Sjava that they're also planning to add to to their car collections.

@AndriesNgwenya5 said:

"Much respect to you bhuti omdala. You're soh true to yourself. You're not living like most of the celebrities."

@manqoba_Flexy wrote:

"Classic."

@DjCloneSA commented:

"Bona! I need to add one to my garage."

@ntuli_zebus said:

"Iyacwebezela (it's shining). Got so much love for le moto.

@SiyaNdlovu91 added:

"I fresh bafo."

Zulu Mkhathini bags new hosting gig, Sjava set to be 1st guest on new show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zulu Mkhathini gas bagged a new TV hosting gig. The former Dream Team member took to his timeline and shared that Sjava will be the first guest when Future Maskandi premieres on TRACE on Monday night, 3 October.

The media personality took to social media to share snaps of himself with Sjava. Sjava is known in the country for fusing Maskandi music with hip-hop.

Taking to Instagram, the excited rapper-turned-presenter shared that he learned a lot about his roots when he interviewed Sjava. Zulu Mkhathini also took to Twitter to let his followers know that the show will make its debut on Monday night. He thanked Sjava for coming to their studios.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News