A clip of a woman reacting violently after she parked badly and couldn't open the driver's door of her Mercedes-Benz

The young woman goes on to intimidate the passengers in the SUV of which she's parked alongside and continues to carry out bizarre acts

The entire incident is filmed by a passerby who is repeatedly told by the woman to stop recording

An irate woman was caught on camera damaging an SUV she was parked next to in a parking lot. The woman's black Mercedes-Benz GLA is parked too close to the black Chevrolet SUV and she's unable to open the driver's door.

When the driver of the Chevrolet decides to not move the woman climbs partially out her sunroof and the incident gets out of control.

A young woman was recorded getting upset when she couldn't get out of her car due to the next-door car parking too close. Image: Facebook

The issue might be a parking disagreement, LuKa MeDia reports. However, the incident escalates very quickly with the young woman throwing her cooldrink onto the other car's windscreen, ramming a trolley into the grille of the SUV and even spray painting the black Chevrolet.

It is a severe case of road rage and is totally unjustifiable in this case as the woman has enough space in her parking bay to move her car and park correctly.

According to Arrive Alive, Road rage occurs when people who are already vulnerable to aggressive outbursts are led to express their rage and - more critically - direct it towards total strangers.

Here are some reactions from people who watched the video:

Marvin Greaves says:

"She got issues."

Mark Shaughnessy says:

"Her fault! Look how far over to the line she parked."

Marie Emblem says:

"I’d say this woman herself doesn’t know how to park as the truck is well within the lines where her vehicle is parked over the line on right side of truck."

Debbie Collins says:

"She's parked on the yellow line!! It's her that parked wrong!"

