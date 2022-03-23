A video of a man trying to steal petrol from the tank of another car in a parking lot has gone viral

Petrol in the US hit record highs of $5,86, or R87, per gallon, which equates to 3,7-litres of fuel - it's the highest price of fuel since 2008, when the price topped $4,10

Many tweeps commented that when the man was confronted while attempting to steal fuel, he immediately apologised, saying that the man filming him didn't need to post the incident online

Across the world, the high price of petrol is being felt; in fact, desperate people are attempting to steal fuel from other people's cars.

An incident in California captured on camera by San Ramon resident Garrett Orman shows him confronting a man trying to steal from Orman's car.

A Californian man was caught trying to steal fuel from another motorist's car while parked at a shopping parking lot. Image: Twitter

The video of the attempted theft has since gone viral on social media, gathering over one million views on Twitter. The price of fuel across has the world has increased significantly, particularly due to the uncertainty as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, NBC Bay Area reports.

The man apologises immediately when confronted by Orman as the man says he ran out of fuel and was attempting to siphon some from Orman's tank to be able to drive to the nearest fuel station.

However, it's not easy to siphon petrol from modern cars as all new cars have an anti-rollover valve on all the openings into a fuel tank, according to PreparednessAdvice. Essentially the valves also act as a siphon prevention system. Most thieves looking for fuel drill a hole into the fuel tank and then siphon from there.

Many people on Twitter responded to the person who uploaded the clip and commended the man for apologising. Here are some of the top reactions:

Cordoth says:

"What can you do? He caught him in the act, dude apologised and confessed to everything. He didn't commit a crime. Either you let him go or help him out. Anything else is for clout. It could have been worse if he attacked him."

Arikas says:

"Why must ppl record everything and post it online. Just do what you gonna do (or not do in this case) & keep it moving."

Magnegra says:

"Too many people are excusing this man because he’s apologising. He’s stealing from someone. He might need it, but he was willing to take from someone else; leave them stranded. He wasn’t going to take just enough. The fact that he had the tools shows it’s not his first time."

