A viral TikTok video was posted on Facebook of men who performed the most mind-boggling activity

The men were seen running up a pole in a bid to get the bottle of alcohol that was dangling above.

They all failed and hurt themselves in the process in a manner that caused peeps online to recoil in utter dismay at their carelessness

A video posted by a Facebook user caused a stir for its contents. It showed a group of men attempting to grab a bottle of rum that was tied to the pole.

The men all tried in vain to grab their prize, hurting themselves in the process. The internet recoiled as the men continuously hit their private parts on the makeshift ramp as they failed at every attempt.

Men competed against one another in a bid to snatch a bottle of rum that was tied to a pole by climbing a branch. Image: Sarah Sookram/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peeps on Facebook were confused by this seemingly futile exercise as it didn't seem likely that anyone would reach the bottle.

Sunil Ramdeen offered an explanation:

"It's called "Grease the pole" or "greasy pole" traditional game back in Bazaar days in Trinidad also, was fun, big prizes back then, ashamed who never heard of it, stop blaming rum."

Zentao Shemelia injected some logic and asked:

Did anyone try slowly walking up it while maintaining their balance with steady breathing?No? Okay then....just keep slamming your nuts at 8mph."

Koreni Muremi said:

"You don't even have kids yet & you are attempting this nonsense!"

Elizabeth Mijo Heaven joking said:

"Put Black Label beer and give Namibian or South African that opportunity… just a minor whirlwind and everything is gone ."

Mj Knowles seemed baffled:

"I know it free right but is it worth breaking your body and not getting it...just spend the money for it smh."

