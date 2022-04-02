Social media influencer Kulani, @Kulanicool, shared a snap on Twitter that had people asking all sorts of questions

The picture showed a car that had either been cut in half during the accident or afterwards by the rescue workers

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions and opinions on the matter, with many thinking that it ended badly for the driver

Car crashes can be horrific but usually, the car remains in one piece, however, in some rare cases, two separate cars are joined together by salvage companies. This might be the case with the following Twitter post.

A horrific car accident left Mzansi speechless. A car had apparently been cut in half during the collision. Photo credit: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Here is what Mzansi had to say about the situation

@big_tshepz:

"So the Tazz wanted to stop and Kentucky kept moving."

@Pots_kgl:

"I could be wrong mara this looks like diroboto tša Madiba park kua Sasol."

@MarumoMashigo:

"Oh no this is fatal let's ask God for intervention guys our families, brothers, sisters, friends, etc are dying on our roads in some instances they are not wrong, someone else is the cause, please traffic officers are hands-on , God hates cooldrink"

@Dejab3D:

"This illustrates the dangers presented by the "cut-and-join' salvage of written-off cars. A normal car doesn't disintegrate like that. Condolences if a life(s) was lost."

Source: Briefly News