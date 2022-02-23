Tweeps were confused when a man who had been in a speeding car suddenly leapt out of it and walked away

The man's actions were so fast it seemed unreal, leading people on social media to dub him the "ghost rider"

Unfazed, the stealthy driver casually walks away and manages to elude the police, who are confused by the empty vehicle

Twitter was shocked when a video was posted of a man who had mysteriously emerged from a speeding car and walked away. Police at the scene were equally confused when they found the car they had been chasing empty.

The strange footage shows the guy suddenly appearing from the car while it was in motion and casually strolling away from it. This was in a bid to escape the cops, and judging from how confused the police were by the empty car, it seems to have worked.

It's unclear how the man managed to alight from the speeding vehicle but it appears he did not sustain any injuries during his hair-raising stunt.

Twitter is left baffled by a man who alights from a speeding vehicle and suddenly walks away. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

SA thinks the mystery man is a "ghost rider"

Twitter users couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the incredible feat the man managed to pull. Many started speculating with hilarious memes and comments that the driver might be a ghost or a fictitious character from The Matrix.

Policemen who had been chasing the car appeared at the scene and are met with a mystery that had them confused. The car they were chasing was empty!

The comment section came alive with funny reactions as @Beybuza1 confessed to being just as confused when he said:

"Yeses I'm also dribbled here..."

The man's origins really baffled @Simz_012, who asked:

"Yazini. Mehlolo. Where does he even come from because the car door didn't even open."

One other hilarious tweet suggested that he could shape-shift:

Another suggested that he may have had help from the dead:

Source: Briefly News