A young lady was excited after receiving her second gift from the popular online store Temu. She shared a video unveiling all her items.

Woman unveils her second free gift from Temu

The famous online store Temu placed a massive smile on a young lady in Mzansi after she revealed on TikTok that it was her second free gift from the popular store, and peeps green with envy. @malily_dyasi shared a clip on the video platform showcasing all the items she received from Temu.

@malily_dyasi received a hoodie, pullover, tracksuit pants, a long silk scarf, and more. The video grabbed the attention of many people on social media, generating over 529K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @malily_dyasi gushed over her free gifts, saying:

"Another day, another free Temu order."

Take a look at the woman's video below:

Social media users react to the woman's video

Many people were stunned by the lady's revelation as they took to her comments section to inquire about more information.

User asked:

"How day did it take to arrive."

Retha-betsoe Riri Ma was intrigued:

"How does this work."

Kguthiie added:

"Do we pay for delivery?"

User wrote:

"Can you accept the new invite whilst still waiting for yours to be claimed?"

