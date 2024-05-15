One Spur restaurant in Gauteng turned into a groove session, and online users loved it

The video showed all the workers at the restaurant dancing and having a good time with one another

South Africans were amused by the employees as they reacted to the video with laughter, while others cracked jokes

A video showcasing Spur workers having a good time went viral on social media, leaving many people entertained.

Spur employees transformed the restaurant into a groove in a TikTok video. Image: @lindo.kuhl3

Source: TikTok

Spur turns into a groove

Spur is where the party is, and these workers proved this by turning the eating establishment into a groove session, which amused their clients and online users.

The footage shared by @lindo.kuhl3 on the video platform shows Spur workers standing while cheering the other two employees at the table as they busted off some impressive dance moves. The audience loved the restaurant's ambience as they joined the celebration, cheering the workers on.

Watch the clip below:

People loved the Spur video

The clip became a hit and clocked over 197K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of publication. Online users were amused by the clip and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Thandi Zanele Dladla said:

"I am convinced Spur pays really well.."

Waterlessmetsi added:

"Spur is the restaurant version of Sport scene."

Lwazi wrote:

"Spur be more excited for your birthday than you are."

Teeks commented:

"Yup! Celebrating my birthday, ko Spur, this year."

Lebogang.magqawana simply said:

"Being bored in SA is a choice."

LadyMcWhatWhaat

"My kinda place."

Source: Briefly News