An American woman left many people in Mzansi in laughter after she shared a video of herself singing a gqom song

In the TikTok video, one can see the lady sitting in her car as she sang Omunye by Distruction Boyz

People were amused by the woman's clip as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

South African music has been making waves internationally, and whether it been gqom or Amapiano, many people are jumping on the bench wagon to vibe along to the popular genres.

A US lady went viral on social media for singing 'Omunye' in a TikTok video. Image: @cgballsdeep88

Source: TikTok

American woman singing a gqom song on TikTok

A US lady vibed to one of the South African musicians, Distruction Boyz' hit song Omunye, in a viral TikTok clip. The footage shared by @cgballsdeep88 on the video platform shows the woman sitting in her car driving while singing the song.

The video amused people online, generating over 155K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a day of publication.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many took to the comments section with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes, saying:

User7613227915257 said:

"O-MU-Year-Pare-Zoo-Mu-year, this will be easy for you its mean one on top of another its our Zulu language, sweetheart."

PhumiC added:

"Bathong! ungalwi"

Shiru&sam poked fun at the woman, saying:

"She calling for sassa."

Thungizwe added:

"Not me thinking yu are American sangoma and uvukwe yidloz."

Makaskaqa commented:

"Yes wena Girl. That’s the spirit. It's a little scary, but practically, yes."

Sibongile wrote:

"She killed it shame. It’s not Xhosa but Zulu."

American man's hilarious attempt at Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Briefly news previously reported that a man refused to be left behind as he hopped on the infamous dance challenge and shared his video on TikTok.

The famous dance challenge has overtaken the world, leaving many amused. @chadevans06 revealed that he had been practising for the challenge for 31 days and was finally ready to unveil his dance moves. The video began as the man showed off his interesting dance moves, which amused many people online.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News