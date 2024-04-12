A South African woman took to social media to share footage of a funny moment she had at the beach in Durban

A TikTok video shows how she was frightened by a wave and jumped up in fear of the water

The footage sparked humour and witty comments from netizens who were amused by the poor woman's fear

A woman got a big scare from a wave during her first-ever trip to the beach. Image: @short.mumiie

Source: Instagram

A Mzansi woman had social media netizens laughing out loud after sharing a video of her first time at the beach.

Durban beach waves spark woman's fear

TikTokker @short.mumiie recently visited Durban and went to the beach for the first time.

In a clip, she is seen posing for photos by the shore before a big wave washes up her feet, giving her a huge fright as she jumps up and tries to get away from the water.

"POV: It's your first time at the beach, and you're afraid of water," the embarrassed woman admitted.

Woman's turns beach trip into comedy gold

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who cracked jokes and banter at @short.mumiie's embarrassing beach moment.

Sanele commented:

"Ubuhamba nomfana yini??amahloni kuwe after isgameko."

Chantel M Hlongwane said:

"Too cute kodwa."

zam_23 wrote:

"Mina mangbona abafana:"

Charity commented:

Aw mama wenzan manje

Andiswa.Njapha asked:

"Owakuphi kanti wena owase Goli yin?."

uzukhanye.k commented:

"Hawu kanjani manje ? "

Lee.sediii replied:

"I watched this so many times trying to understand what you were trying to do."

It's Asiphe, darling. asked:

"Were you thinkng of flying yini?."

Daughter takes parents on funfilled Durban vacation

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman tugged netizens'ns' hearts after sharing footage of her treating her parents to a vacation in Durban.

A cute video shared by @village_princessee on TikTok shows the woman and her parents excitedly boarding a plane before checking into their hotel room.

The video shows them at the beach viewing the ocean before dipping their feet into the water. They also enjoy a delicious breakfast and go to Ushaka Marine World.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News