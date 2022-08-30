Pictures of an adorable little boy striking a pose have left many people contemplating having another baby

@knightsglow proudly shared pictures of her baby boy, making it clear that he knows what to do when the camera comes out

Social media users love the little bub's confidence and are sure he will be the face of something big one day

With camera phones being a staple, babies are learning to pose before they can walk. One proud mother shared a few shots of her up-and-coming model bub and had many in awe of his undeniable cuteness.

Twitter user @knightsglow shared pictures of her cute son and they got a lot of attention. Image: Twitter / @knightsglow

Kids nowadays can use cell phones and gadgets better than their parents. This little guy knows exactly when his mother is about to snap a pic and he is all about the angles, lol.

Twitter user and proud mother @knightsglow shared a couple of pictures of her little man, showing off how he poses when she pulls the camera out. He is totally adorable and knows what he’s doing.

“A kid that knows his angles ☝”

Social media users gush over the adorable baby boy

This little guy is going places. Hugo Boss better get the campaign ready because this little man is coming in hot! People love the fact that he poses so well and some even considered another baby after seeing these snaps.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@is_salsu said:

“Is this not a doll? ”

@IAmAMotherrr said:

“This really made my day. ... oh and I need the skincare routine.”

@keneilweJoyce said:

“For 0.13 seconds my ovaries wanted a repeat.”

@themainkenneth said:

