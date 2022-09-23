An adorable little boy's priceless reaction to receiving a homemade elevator and playhouse has gone viral

The brief clip shows how loving the parents are to the kid, who constantly smiles throughout the clip

Netizens worldwide gathered to share how much joy the child brought to their hearts, while some wished they had a father like his

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Moments spent with a happy toddler will always be cherished. One little boy's precious and priceless reaction to an elevator and playhouse is a perfect example of one of those special situations.

An eager dad helped his little boy after he gave an unforgettable reaction to an elevator, putting smiles on peep's faces worldwide. Images:@DannyDeraney/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Award-winning publicist @DannyDeraney shared the clip in a Twitter post, spreading like wildfire across the platform.

The prized video starts with the caring father walking the boy to the elevator, causing a massive grin and some giggles to erupt from the little guy. He gets into his little personal elevator and moves about excitedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Invaluable moments with one's children always bring out the best within ourselves. The happiness gets contagious and spreads rapidly.

Folks across the internet experienced that, with many feeling happy for the family while others wished they had happy childhoods. See the comments below:

@Kachikwulu_ said:

"Why am I tearing up on a Friday morning "

@pippajuliesse mentioned:

"That is their life now. They are now elevator operators. All day. Every day. For a long time."

@GUSBUNKER1 shared:

@The1wiggin commented:

"Dad is gonna get an upper body workout until he figure out a way to automate that elevator."

@PoornimaNimo said:

"Look what parents do to just make their child smile....look When you grow up, remember this about your parents."

@CrissyRubis shared:

@Gregorylatimer6 mentioned:

"I wish my father had done that for me."

@HelenTeaPot commented:

"Imagine the magic this gorgeous boy is experiencing!"

@tfinnaz posted:

"Yay! that baby is pure joy! I love his little yays So precious!"

Baby girl has mouths gaping over her ‘Hamba Wena’ dance challenge clip: Her dance moves are impressive

In another story, Briefly News reported that nothing is cuter than seeing a tiny tot confidently busting some serious dance moves. A little princess put her all into the Hamba Wena dance challenge and impressed the people of Mzansi.

The pure confidence of a child is something beautiful. Seeing this little girl dance without hesitation, many stood from their seats and clapped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News