A tiny princess did the #hambawenachallenge and her spicy moves left many people with their jaws gaping

Celeb Boohle took to her Facebook page with the impressive clip, claiming baby girl smashed the entire challenge

People could not believe how well the little girl can dance and shamefully admitted they could never match her groove

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is nothing cuter than seeing a tiny tot confidently busting some serious dance moves. A little princess put her all into the Hamba Wena dance challenge and impressed the people of Mzansi.

Boohle shared a clip of a little girl dancing and it set social media on fire. Image: Facebook / Boohle

Source: Facebook

The pure confidence of a child is something beautiful. Seeing this little girl dance without hesitation had many standing from their seats and clapping.

Celeb Boohle took to her Facebook page with the adorable clip. The baby girl can’t be older than four but she can groove like someone who's been hitting the clubs every weekend. Her moves are impressive!

“She just murdered it @alviraadams_ #hambawena #hambawenachallenge”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mznasi scream as they watch baby girl groove

There is no denying that this little Miss can dance. People love her energy and some even hung their heads in shame as they could never pull this off.

Take a look at some of the comments:

F-eezy SA said:

“She will be a groovist this one, I enjoyed the dance ”

Vuyokazi Alustu Mhlawuli said:

“ OMG I’m so embarrassed with myself ”

Eleanor Otto said:

“This child already mastered the art of dancing while I'm still tryna get my two left feet to act right ♀️”

Pheagane Elliot said:

“Precious Lerato Rambau I'm crying can't even move my shoulders and legs same time when I'm trying to dance ”

Kgomotso Moalosi said:

“This is not fair!! How can this child do this to me kana i don't know even how to move my body!! ”

Priscilla Mudzingwa said:

“Where does she even learn all of this thou❤️”

Cute video of energetic gogo and little girl dancing together leaves Mzansi amused and in disbelief

In related news, Briefly News reported that moments shared between the elderly and their playful grandkids are one of the most heart-warming sights. A video of a little girl and her granny busting some energetic dance moves has gained the love and laughs of several Mzansi netizens.

The footage, which boasts over 870K views, was shared by Relow the comedian on Facebook, and shows a girl showing off some of her moves as her granny looks on.

The magogo quickly interjects and quickly drops her handbag to the floor as she begins to bust her own moves. She dances to the beat with high energy as she jumps, jives, and moves all around, taking over the dance routine as her granddaughter follows suit.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News