A family in the UK took TikTok by storm with their rendition of the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

The siblings showed their impressive dance talent as they slayed the viral South African moves

The vibey trio's impeccable rhythm got glowing reviews in the comments section from viewers across the world

Three kids showed off their dance moves while taking part in the 'Tshwala Bami' challenge. Image: @thegrimwadefamily

Source: TikTok

Siblings from the UK hopped on the Tshwala Bami dance challenge bandwagon. The kids showed off their impressive moves to the hit song.

Flawless execution of SA dance

The kids flawlessly executed the viral South African moves with finesse and flair and left viewers in awe.

It's like watching a well-oiled dance machine, with each family member bringing their A-game to the routine.

Tshwala Bami dance video grabs attention

The vibey video on the TikTok page @thegrimwadefamily quickly becomes a viral sensation. In less than 24 hours, it clocked an impressive 741,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Talented kids get glowing reviews

People in the comments section expressed admiration. From the UK to South Africa and everywhere in between, the family's dance skills have earned them a spotlight.

@valerie_lebo said:

"How does everyone around the world know how to do this dance? I'm South African and I look like bees are biting me when I do it. ❤️"

@LikxyMsimuko posted:

"The little one is a vibe."

@Aoki_ray commented:

"They all ate this dance up and left no crumbs. ❤️"

@angelawilborn0 wrote:

"I've been waiting on this from y'all. You did not disappoint! Nailed it! ❤️❤️"

@lisamochalatte1 stated:

"The whole family can dance even down to the baby!"

@sierrawilson74 mentioned:

"Hosanna, Hallie, and Harper you all hit this like professionals. I love it!"

@gowithduhflow jotted:

"South Africa approves."

@bow_easy24 added:

"Thanks to South Africa. The world is dancing."

Man's funny attempt at Tshwala Bami dance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that this young man decided to hop on the trending dance challenge and failed miserably, leaving many online users in laughter.

The footage shared on TikTok has gathered over 3.4 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments within four days of its publication. In the clip, the young man tried out the Tshwala Bami dance challenge with his two friends but could not fully execute it to the best of his abilities.

Source: Briefly News