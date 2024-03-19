A TikTok video captured a grown Mzansi woman dancing at a tavern in a unique and odd style

The footage posted on TikTok shows the aunty flexing her dance moves while holding a beer crate with her teeth

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who were captivated by the woman's performance

A woman gripped a whole crate in her teeth while dancing. Image: Flashpop, Javier Zayas Photography

Source: Getty Images

The South African groove seen is a vibe like no other sana.

Woman flexes odd-crate dance

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a grown woman dancing to a vibes tune while gripping an entire beer crate with her teeth.

The vibrant aunty is seen flexing her bizarre talent in a tavern-like setting as she dances with great energy and holds her drink in her other hand.

Watch her doing her thing in the video below:

Mzansi entertained by aunty's moves

Many netizens reacted to the video with humour and witty comments as they poked fun at the woman's vibe and her epic crate dance.

@shiluvankuna replied:

"She’s happy ."

@sipuku_sa_sotra said:

" They created groove."

@Nkulunkulukazi responded:

" It's too much now. Next thing ba tlo yira mkhukhu so not a crate."

@__T_touch commented:

"Ave bedina mfethu ."

@The_A_Wagon responded:

"Diyabuwa mo mokiting."

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"She just wanted to have fun."

@PostbyPeter commented:

"I'm lost here."

@Dineo_Metja said:

"Mamzo is dancing."

Man kills 'Mnike' dance challenge at Major League DJz concert

In more epic dance news stories, Briefly News reported that a SA young man left the audience in awe by flawlessly completing the Mnike challenge at a Major League DJz concert.

The crowd erupted with cheers as he showcased his dancing skills, and the video of this impressive performance quickly became a sensation on TikTok, gaining a staggering 3.1 million views.

The entertaining video posted @kwaneleqiniso on his TikTok page shows how he was called on stage to perform. The viral Mnike challenge involving intricate footwork and fluid dance moves has taken social media by storm, with people from all over the world attempting to recreate it.

