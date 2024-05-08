A boy had the internet howling with laughter when he roasted a man's appearance without skipping a beat

The man appeared to be too stunned to speak and instead asked his smirking daughter what she found funny

Social media users rushed to the guy's comment section to applaud the young boy on his wittiness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A boy amused internet users when he roasted a man. Images: @siyabu_/TikTok, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man thought he was slick when he roasted a boy on his appearance, only for the kid to roast him back effortlessly.

Siya Buthelezi, who goes by @siyabu_ on TikTok, recorded himself joking with three schoolkids. With the first child, Siya asked him why he looked so shiny. The older boy replied with, "Thank you."

Siya then moved on to his daughter, whom he could not fault, telling the group that she was pretty. Siya finally reached the youngest boy, who was busy on his phone but not too busy to respond.

When Siya described the boy as "blah" (a term often used to refer to something or someone boring), without skipping a beat, the boy said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You're ashy and bald."

Stunned, Siya pans the camera over to his smirking daughter, asking her if she thought something was funny.

Watch the comical video below:

Internet users comment on boy roasting man

The video garnered over 340,000 views and received hundreds of comments from amused social media users.

@velele.sc honestly told Siya:

"I wouldn't heal from that."

Commenting on the boy's quickness, @skhonatlou wrote:

"He did not stutter."

@iammsmokoatle quoted Oprah Winfrey's famous line the media mogul used in her interview with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex:

"Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

Siya's daughter also received her props when @kgotallodithejane stated:

"I like how the girl is nodding her head but still trying to mind her own business."

Not as quick as the boy, @bathongkutlwano said:

"I would’ve come up with a comeback two days late."

Man roasts friend's view of the city centre

Briefly News previously reported on another roasting moment when a man humorously made fun of his friend's city-centre view.

The laughter and commentary had Mzansi netizens in absolute stitches as they couldn't help but agree about the friend's view of his apartment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News