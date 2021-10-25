A stunning young lady has South Africans jealous as she showed off the amazing spoils from her man

Xolelwa Bentele has had to keep Twitter users at bay as they circle like vultures trying to figure out who her man is

Xolelwa's bae purchased a pair of breathtaking Nikes for her and the forethought of sneaker wipes makes him even more appealing to many

Through sickness and health, or perhaps through poverty and wealth, when it comes to Twitter user Xolelwa Bentele (@xole_25). Xolelwa created some jealousy online after sharing her brand-new kicks that her bae bought for her.

A pair of white sneakers in SA is fashionably criminal without a proper way to clean them. Well, her bae is three steps ahead as a pack of sneaker wipes accompanied the shoes.

The post has stirred up quite a bit of attention, maybe a bit too much. Bentele has had to battle and defend what's hers in the comments section as tons of Saffas have decided that they could also use a new pair of shoes.

Take a look at the viral social media post below:

Mzansi women tried their best to hit on Xole's man in the most unique ways. Read some of the responses below:

@Thulani_Correy believes:

"You are going to wear them then you'll go see your real bf."

@Iam_Kardas shared:

"I want your man, sis!"

@MaphindyXulu asked:

"God when will it be me??"

@Nondumi83005119 said:

"You deserve to be loved in every way dear. We will wait for our turn."

@Flowerlindz wrote:

"Sbwl to be sent sneaker money."

@magengamagic added:

"I'd cry for 40 days and 40 nights."

