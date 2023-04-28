A video displaying a panoramic view of the city from an apartment has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage posted on TikTok, a man can be heard humorously making fun of his friend’s city-centre view

The man claims his friend has a view of all the crime in the area, leaving many netizens in amusement

One ruthless gent couldn’t help but roast his friend’s apartment view in a trending video.

The clip posted on TikTok @yellowhippieofficial, shows a panoramic view of the city from a friend’s apartment window. In the video, the gent is heard saying:

“I thought it’s nice. This is sh*t view. You’re just witnessing crime the whole day.”

Another person can be heard cracking into laughter in the background.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, crime rates are much higher in big cities than in either small cities or rural areas. Higher economic benefits for crime in large cities can explain approximately 27% of the effect on overall crime.

Social media users share in on the joke

Both the laughter and commentary had Mzansi netizens in absolute stitches as they couldn’t help but agree about the friend’s city centre view. Check out the video and some of the funny comments below:

Aries Don. replied:

“You’re just witnessing crime the whole day” .”

Xhosashinobi said:

“Person in the back: ️ ........ ....... ........ .”

Khaya Dlanga commented:

“Witnessing crime all the time but never a witness in court .”

Dapper replied:

Imagine 10 past 4 in the morning witnessing phoooo gagaagaa .”

VibemaisterSA responded”

“Who’s the person dying out of laughter Ko morago.”

Bernelee said:

“I thought the same thing before even listening to the audio.”

Jxckie wrote:

“It’s probably nice at night hey city lights.”

KaylinPapier responded:

“The view is giving CCTV .”

