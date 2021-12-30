A funny video showing three thugs getting chases by a pitbull is doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the men force open a gate and enter the premises before they quickly turn back when a pit bull run for them

The thugs run back into their car as the dog continues to bark at them and successfully saves the day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While crime remains a concern in Mzansi at least one can still rely on man’s best friend. A brave pit bull saved the day after it stopped a trio of thieves in an attempt to break into a SA home. A video showing the heroic and hilarious video was posted on TikTok and Saffas are loving it.

A social media user shared a video of a pit bull saving the day against three criminals who attempted to break into a property. Image: @Oodub / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video was posted by user @Oodub who appropriately captioned the post:

“Sometimes God sends an angel in the form of a dog to protect you.”

The video, likely CCTV footage, shows a car parked in front of a gate. One man gets out the car and forcibly breaks open the gate and gains access into the property. He s then joined by two other men who jump out the car and follow him. They hesitate to proceed on their mission when a pit bull stops them in their tracks and goes for the group. The men are seen running away and go back into their vehicle.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Click on this link to view the video.

The funny video has over 12 000 likes and features the classic song Who Let The Dogs Out. Online users cracked a laugh at the post and shared their admiration for the brave furry hero.

@PeterJohnWeir replied:

"Well done. Be careful they don’t poison it now."

@ingriddichaba reacted:

“Meaning the gun that tsotsi was holding doesn't work cos he ran.”

@user3880124230086 said:

“If we can't own guns, let's own pit bulls.”

@charm0012 said:

“Hence why I want pit bulls only in my yard, plus a python. We work so hard then thieves are just on a shopping spree in this country and they have more rights.”

@dark_villian3 responded:

“Why are they running the dog just wants to play.”

@appie said:

“That's why I’ve got 2 pit bulls in my house.”

@MartinetteHennico V commented:

“Bwhahaha. Ai well they did get to steal someone's nice clothing before the next burglary. Our dogs should get rewards for keeping us safe.”

@Simplyguy replied:

“The dog saves the day.”

@user2847482555992 said:

“Well done dogs are the best.”

@chelseagangbusters4 responded:

“So brave they are happy for the fur baby.”

@MamaReotshepile reacted:

“How I love dogs.”

Delivery man saves woman from dog attack

Briefly News previously reported on an Amazon delivery driver’s quick action has saved a woman and her dog from a pit bull's attack. The situation could have become worse.

A 19-year-old lady, Lauren Ray, was in front of her house on Monday, December 13, when a pit bull rushed towards her and she petted it, USA Today reports.

Immediately her own dog came around, the unleashed pit bull started attacking. In the bid to protect her pet, the lady fought it off.

Source: Briefly News