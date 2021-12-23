A young lady, Lauren Ray, put the love of her dog before her safety and fought off a pit bull that attacked her pet

Lauren said that she only acted on the spur of the moment and never really thought that the bull could inflict harm on her

In a video shared online by Fox News, an Amazon delivery man quickly came into the rescue as he fought off the offensive dog

An Amazon delivery driver’s quick action has saved a woman and her dog from a pit bull's attack. The situation could have become worse.

A 19-year-old lady, Lauren Ray, was in front of her house on Monday, December 13, when a pit bull rushed towards her and she petted it, USA Today reports.

The dog went ferociously against the pet in a video. Image: USA Today

Source: UGC

She wanted her dog safe

Immediately her own dog came around, the unleashed pit bull started attacking. In the bid to protect her pet, the lady fought it off.

Despite getting her pet into her hands, the angry animal kept leaping to bite. Speaking to Fox News, Lauren revealed that her first thought was to save her dog immediately despite the consequence.

She said:

"I would’ve let the dog bite me for all I care. I just wanted him to be safe because he’s so small, compared to a pit bull, he didn’t stand a chance."

Not my first time

The lady stated that she was at a loss on what to do before an Amazon delivery man came to her rescue.

The man was able to block off the dog. He said that it would not be the first time he would be facing such a situation.

