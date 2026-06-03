South Africa’s Weather Service has put the Eastern Cape and Western Cape on high alert, issuing an Orange Level 8 warning for Wednesday, 3 June, into Thursday, 4 June 2026.

Lightnings strike over Johannesburg during a storm on December 14, 2013. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A Cut-Off Low pressure system is expected to bring widespread flooding, bitterly cold temperatures, and possible snowfall to areas still recovering from the previous storm.

The South African Weather Service warned that the Garden Route district faces the greatest flood risk. Rivers, roads, bridges, and low-lying settlements could all be overwhelmed. Fast-flowing streams could put lives at risk, and major transport routes may face severe disruption during the two-day period.

Snow, cold, and dangerous seas expected

Temperatures are set to drop sharply across affected areas over the coming days. Light snowfall is expected over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces and the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg.

Travellers crossing mountain passes are urged to stay updated as forecast conditions may still change. Snow is also expected over the Clarens area of the Free State on Thursday.

Strong winds and rough seas will batter the south-western and southern coastlines of both provinces. Small vessels and personal watercraft should not go out to sea during this period.

SAWS urged the public to avoid crossing flooded roads or swollen rivers under any circumstances. Residents should prepare emergency kits with warm clothing, torches, batteries, and blankets.

Disaster management authorities have been urged to activate contingency plans and stay on high alert throughout the warning period.

See the statement on Facebook below:

Previous havoc caused by Level 8 weather

A TikToker with the username @idwa posted a video on 10 May 2026 showing the brutal reality of Cape Town’s Level 8 cold front hitting a Stellenbosch restaurant.

A TikTok video posted on Monday, 11 May 2026, showing the wreckage left behind by a Level 8 storm in Wynberg, Cape Town, has left South Africans stunned.

The South African Weather Service previously issued a Yellow Level warning for parts of the country as the severe weather continues.

Source: Briefly News