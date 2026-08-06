South African Weather Service forecaster Tokelo Chiloane confirmed a cold front will make landfall over the Western and Northern Cape on Sunday

The system is expected to carry snow, persistent rain, and strong winds as it spreads eastwards through multiple provinces

SAWS has warned of several serious weather-related impacts, urging the public and authorities to take precautions

More snow is expected in South Africa. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Mountainous regions in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga are expected to receive snowfall as a new weather system moves across South Africa. South African Weather Service forecaster Tokelo Chiloane confirmed that the system will bring cold to very cold conditions, persistent rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas over the long weekend beginning on 9 August 2026.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the cold front and a steep upper-air trough are expected to make landfall over the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Sunday. Chiloane said the conditions will spread eastwards into the Eastern Cape, where snow fell 12 days ago, before the trough deepens further over the central and eastern interior on Monday, driving showers and rain inland.

SAWS warns of localized flooding, power outages, and mountain pass closures

Chiloane urged members of the public, motorists, farmers, and disaster management authorities to monitor official weather warnings and take precautions as the system moves through. The weather service warned that persistent rainfall could trigger localized flooding in informal settlements, low-lying areas, roads, and bridges. High winds could damage roofs, affect infrastructure, knock down trees, cause power interruptions, and create hazardous driving conditions.

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Rough seas and damaging waves are forecast along the coastline, affecting maritime activities and coastal infrastructure. Snowfall over mountain passes could lead to hazardous travel conditions, road closures, and transport disruptions, while light snow remains possible in other high-lying areas. The cold conditions will also increase risks for vulnerable communities and strain livestock.

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Snow traps vehicles on Eastern Cape road

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the severe snowfall and adverse weather conditions that halted traffic on the R58 in the Eastern Cape, affecting multiple vehicles and leading to extensive safety alerts. As the winter weather disrupts travel and threatens safety, residents face a challenging situation, with the South African Weather Service issuing multiple alerts in response to the escalating storm.

Source: Briefly News